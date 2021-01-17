The election of pork producer delegate candidates for the 2022 National Pork Producers (Pork Act) Delegate Body will take place at 9 a.m. Feb. 22 in conjunction with the 2021 annual meeting of Colorado Pork Producers Council at the Morgan County Fairgrounds in Brush, Colorado.
Any producer, age 18 or older, who is a resident of the state and has paid all assessments due may be considered as a delegate candidate and/or participate in the election. All eligible producers are encouraged to bring with them a sales receipt proving that hogs were sold in their name and the checkoff deducted. For more information, contact Colorado Pork Producers Council at PO Box 116, Lucerne, CO 80631; 970-356-4964; or jkelly@copork.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.