On Jan. 1, 2023, all eggs and egg products sold in Colorado must be compliant with HB20-1343, concerning confinement standards for egg-laying hens, and 8 CCR 1202-19 Rules pertaining to the Act.

pexels-suzy-hazelwood-1631180.jpg

Photo by Suzy Hazelwood at Pexels.

Producers will phase into fully cage-free by 2025. Starting Jan. 1, farms (egg producers) have to demonstrate a ratio of one square foot per hen to become certified and sell eggs in Colorado.

