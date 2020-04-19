The Colorado Beef Council has created an online directory to help connect Colorado farms and ranches that sell beef with consumers who want to buy it. The Colorado Beef Directory will help educate consumers about beef sourcing and allow them to purchase directly from Colorado producers who sell local and freezer beef.
Colorado beef producers wanting to submit their operation for this CBC service can visit www.cobeef.com/cattlemens-corner/submissions?clearcache=1. The form allows farms and ranches to self-list to the directory. The directory will be housed on the CBC website at www.cobeef.com. The form for producers is also housed on the site under the Cattlemen’s Corner section.
Listings will include the farm/business address, phone number, email address and website links, allowing consumers to reach them directly. Questions received by CBC about the company will be directed back to the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.