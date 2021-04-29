Colorado State University Extension is excited to announce the first annual Cattlewomen’s College that features Beef Quality Assurance certification, learning how to “Share Your Story” social media session, meat selection tools, Meat Science Boot Camp, financial resources, and rangeland health and outlook in a one day in-person with a virtual option workshop. Presenters are from Colorado State University, University of Nebraska Extension, Lamar Community College, and Otero Junior College. CWC will be held May 19 at the Otero County Extension office in Rocky Ford beginning with registration at 8:45 a.m.
“This workshop was inspired by Florida Extension educators when I attended the Joint Council of Extension Professionals Leadership Conference in 2020. These educators incorporated tools for producers in Florida and I realized this would be a timely opportunity for any person in our aspiring to be involved with the beef industry,” Lacey Taylor, Cheyenne County agent, said.
Taylor continued to say that the planning came to fruition when fellow agent Tiana Garcia, Baca County, offered support and the idea to make this into a series to one day include field trips into the various production areas.
“Tiana brought a new outlook to the table and we are eagerly looking forward to be working with fellow regional staff, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and our local community colleges,” Taylor said.
Registration is due May 14 and may be found by visiting https://forms.gle/FiFsvGSuFD11tVedA.
Price is $10.00 and includes all materials and lunch. This event is open to all people and ages. If you have any questions contact the Cheyenne County Extension office, 719-767-5716.
