Registration is now open for Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s 2023 Mid-Winter Conference, which will be held Jan. 16 to 17 at the Renaissance Denver Central Park hotel in Denver, Colorado.
The 2023 Mid-Winter Conference will kick off with CCA’s board of directors meeting, as well as board meetings for both Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust and Colorado CattleWomen.
Jan. 17 will be a full day starting with CCA’s 10 different steering committee meetings in the morning, which will facilitate important discussions about topics and issues affecting every aspect of Colorado’s beef industry. During Tuesday’s lunch, CCA will host its business meeting and recognize several award winners. CCA will facilitate a visit to the Capitol in the afternoon and then legislators are invited to join for a reception and banquet that evening. It is of particular importance that you participate in our evening activities on Tuesday with your elected officials to make connections and share in productive dialogue about the upcoming year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.