Colorado Cattlemen’s Association congratulates all award winners who were recognized at the recent annual convention. This year’s award recipients have all played a role in contributing to CCA’s success in some way and were acknowledged for those efforts during CCA’s convention. Their dedication, perseverance, and leadership within the industry are traits to be admired.
2022 award recipients include the following:
• Public Service Award—Jerry Sonnenberg, Sterling;
• Landowner of the Year Award—Everhart Ranch, Pueblo;
• Volunteer of the Year Award—Jason Santomaso, Sterling;
• Outgoing President Recognition and Award—Steve Wooten, Kim; and
• Leopold Conservation Award—Pankey Ranch, located in Craig and owned and operated by the Pankey family.
