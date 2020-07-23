Nearly 100 cattle ranchers and industry stakeholders recently gathered around their computers for the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association Leadership Election and Social Hour. Leaders were recognized and the CCA Board of Directors settled into their new roles; while attendees saw familiar faces and reconnected with old colleagues and friends. The event kicked-off a series of virtual meetings that CCA will hold in place of its traditional 2020 Annual Convention, which was moved online due to government regulations and gathering restrictions. The revised event will still provide educational sessions, networking opportunities, leadership recognition, and policy development. CCA is dedicated to delivering an exceptional and special event in this new, online format and also plans to host in-person meetings later on this fall.
CCA is pleased to welcome the CCA 2020-2021 board of directors including President Janie VanWinkle, Fruita; President-Elect Troy Marshall, Burlington; First Vice President Philip Anderson, Walden; Second Vice President Robert Farnam, Brush; Treasurer Brett Datteri, Greeley; Northeast quarter reps Jim Magnuson, Eaton, and Jim Santomaso, Sterling; Northwest quarter reps Tom Harrington, Carbondale, and Mike Camblin, Maybell; Southwest quarter reps Al Heaton, Cortez, and Mark LeValley, Hotchkiss; Southeast quarter reps Curt Russell, Sugar City, and R.J. Jolly, Kit Carson; Immediate Past President Steve Wooten, Kim; and Past President Mike Hogue, Steamboat Springs.
