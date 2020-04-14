The College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University has made accommodations to continue providing the best service possible in animal care and diagnostic services during this time of need.
The college's recent actions are in line with recommendations from the American Veterinary Medical Association, the World Organization for Animal Health and the World Veterinary Association, who have collectively identified veterinary services as essential. In Kansas, most private veterinary practices remain open with new precautionary protocols to protect clients and professional staff.
The Veterinary Health Center remains open to provide care for urgent and emergency patients of all species. It has also taken measures to protect the safety of hospital staff and the community by making scheduling adjustments. These adjustments include a drop-off concierge protocol and a new discharge protocol, just to name a few. The full protocol is posted at vet.k-state.edu/vhc/covid-19.html.
Another College of Veterinary Medicine service, the Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, is providing an added sense of security during a time of uncertainty and unpredictability.
For more information and updates, visit the College of Veterinary Medicine website at vet.k-state.edu.
