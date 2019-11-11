Whether ranchers and farmers are raising cattle, bison, horses, sheep or other livestock, reliably providing fresh water is a necessity throughout the year. This is a particularly challenging during winter when standing water sources can ice over and that is where East Peru, Iowa-based Cobett Company has a reliable open water automatic waterer that can ease plumbing access and make electrical heating unnecessary. Cobett’s partially buried systems keep fresh water open, uncovered and readily available to livestock, and rely on natural ground heat making electrical heating devices unnecessary. The durable designs prevent water valves and plumbing from freezing while providing the owner access as needed by removing the water tub. The system uses a wide column of ground heat by placing the tub inside the ground heat chamber—not just above it—so the entire tub of water is constantly and directly warmed or cooled by the surrounding underground temperatures. Because there are no doors, seals or a concrete pad, there are no cracks for air leaks. Installation is typically a half-day, four-step process—Dig a hole; set units in the hole; refill the hole with dirt; and then lay 12 inches of gravel on top of the ground before use. For more information, call 888-699-4722 or visit www.cobett.com.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Market Snapshot
Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.