It was loud, but the action made up for it.
The Kansas Championships for the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association were held in Dodge City, Kansas, June 15 and 16, at the Western State Bank Expo Center. The action packed event has something for just about everyone, CMSA Executive Director Greg Fry said prior to the event.
“There’s truly nothing like CMSA. We are able to hold true to our cowboy values and heritage as well as adapt to the future,” Fry said. “We have something for all ages, and whether you’re interested in horses, guns, or even better, both.”
Events often offer something for a wide variety of ages.
“The youngest age group, which we call Wranglers, are for anyone under 12 years old,” he said. “Then we also have senior divisions for those 50 and older, and we have classes, incentives, and other events for all age groups at our matches.”
Fry said CMSA is a family sport and the event has become one of the fastest growing equine sports in the country.
“We have grandparents that join so they can spend time with their grandkids,” Fry said. “Even though they’re competing against each other, CMSA members are always willing to let you borrow whatever you need. If you need to borrow guns, tack, or even a horse, there will be someone willing to help you out at a match. That spirit of being a big family is what makes us who we are.”
Cowboy mounted shooting is a timed event where a competitor runs a course on horseback firing at balloon targets. Competitors wear traditional western attire while in the arena.
“We embody the “Cowboy Creed” both inside and out of the arena,” Fry said. “There’s nothing else like it!”
Safety is a big concern for anyone involved with CMSA. According to Fry, competitors use specifically prepared and certified black powder blanks, which are designed to pop balloon targets but will not shoot a projectile.
“Safety is a big part of CMSA,” he said. “CMSA rules are designed to not only create a fun game for all to play, but a safe one as well.”
Additionally, at matches there is a designated loading and unloading area, and firearms aren’t allowed in the spectator stands.
CMSA started in 1994 with founding member and CMSA Chairman Jim Rodgers.
“Jim got the idea of using blanks to pop balloon targets and the rest is history.”
Fry hopes to some day see CMSA and their events grow.
“I see us on TV as we continue to become a mainstream western equestrian event,” Fry said.
For more information about CMSA visit www.cmsaevents.com.
Kylene Scott can be reached at 620-227-1804 or kscott@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.