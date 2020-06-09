Dairy producers now have additional trait insights to help predict potential lifetime profitability. Results from CLARIFIDE Plus genetic testing for Holsteins and Jerseys now include cow-wellness traits for cow respiratory disease and fertility traits for cow abortion, twinning and cystic ovary. Previously available only for Jerseys, Holsteins now have milk fever available among the cow-wellness trait insights. These new trait insights are in addition to cow-wellness traits for mastitis, lameness, metritis, retained placenta, displaced abomasum and ketosis, and calf-wellness traits for calf livability, respiratory disease and scours. With the availability of more trait insights, Zoetis, Parsippany, New Jersey, also has updated the Dairy Wellness Profit Index, which helps producers predict potential lifetime profit of individual dairy replacements. The latest update incorporates additional traits impacting lifetime profitability, including cow abortion, twinning, cow respiratory disease and cystic ovary. For more information, see a representative or visit www.clarifiedplus.com.
