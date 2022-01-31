With the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans emphasizing the importance of making every bite count in the early years, the beef checkoff has taken the opportunity to share information with physicians and childbirth educators about beef’s role in early child nutrition and encourage its inclusion as a first food.
Checkoff-developed materials, including a newsletter and consumer booklet with an in-office display, have been delivered to more than 2,300 pediatric health professional offices across the country. The Kansas Beef Council assisted in the outreach by providing resources to offices in Kansas and the Kansas City metro area.
A follow-up survey found that 77% of respondents are more likely to recommend beef as one of an infant’s first foods after receiving these materials.
This effort supports KBC’s goal to offer health professionals science-based resources on how beef can be part of a healthy, balanced diet.
