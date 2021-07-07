The Kansas Beef Council partnered with the Kansas WIC program last month on a webinar focused on beef as a first food. Sally Kuzemchak, MS, RDN, dietitian and author who blogs at Real Mom Nutrition, presented the webinar to 75 registered dietitians, registered nurses and nutrition educators.
The presentation focused on things parents can do and things to avoid in the first few years of life that will help shape their child’s preferences and eating habits for years to come. Kuzemchak highlighted one area for parents to consider is introducing meat, including beef, as a first food to their infants. She gave examples of how meat can be introduced in puree form or in graspable pieces of food with baby-led weaning.
This webinar was an extension of the beef checkoff-funded Every Bite Counts campaign, which aims to educate, raise awareness and increase health professional recommendations to include beef as a safe, nutrient-rich complementary first food for babies, starting at around 6 months of age. Content also provides consumers with knowledge on how to effectively and safely introduce beef into their baby’s diet.
More information on the campaign can be found here.
