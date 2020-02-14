The Kansas Beef Council again has partnered with the national food and fitness blog Meal Prep on Fleek for a checkoff-funded collaboration that focuses on sharing meal preparation and planning solutions using beef with health-conscious millennial and Gen-Z consumers. The year-long partnership is part of KBC’s strategic plan to promote the health and nutritional attributes of beef to urban consumers. In 2019, the collaboration generated more than 1 million digital impressions on video and blog content.
The first blog post released this year included a recipe for a Whole30-inspired Beef Pot Roast with Au Jus. It also contained information on how to decode labels in the grocery store and why beef is a safe and wholesome product.
“Beef is an authentic source of protein that supplies 10 essential nutrients, including B vitamins, zinc and iron to support an active and healthy lifestyle,” said KBC Director of Communications Scott Stebner. “We are excited to again partner with Meal Prep on Fleek to share delicious and nutritious recipes with consumers.”
