The Kansas and Nebraska beef councils joined together to sponsor a checkoff-funded session at the American College of Sports Medicine Health and Fitness Summit. The session sought to provide health and fitness professionals with science-based information that can lead to a greater understanding of beef's nutrients and the role beef plays within a balanced diet and active lifestyle.
Originally scheduled as an in-person conference in Atlanta, Georgia, the event was pivoted into a virtual webinar available to ACSM members over the next three years. After being launched in mid-July, the webinar was viewed 110 times within the first two weeks.
Registered dietitian Jessica Crandall Snyder was the featured speaker. Her presentation was titled "Fueling Women's Health At the Critical Stages of Life." Throughout the seminar, Snyder took a decade-by-decade approach to help attendees uncover the strengths and challenges of healthy eating for female athletes at every age. Content focused on the nutrients found in beef that help women build strong muscles and bones, maintain a good immune system and keep their energy levels and brain function high.
Sponsored webinars like this are just one aspect of the Kansas Beef Council's overall nutrition program that aims to dispel common misinformation and educate health and fitness influencers with peer-reviewed research that demonstrates how beef can fit in an active and healthy lifestyle.
