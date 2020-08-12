The Kansas Beef Council recently hosted an educational training session during the Kansas Association for Career and Technical Education virtual conference. The webinar focused on equipping educators with science-based information and providing tools to help dispel common beef nutrition and production-related myths.
During the training, KBC demonstrated two new checkoff-funded, teacher-developed curricula for middle school and high school STEM and family and consumer science classes. Both aim to offer students a greater understanding of beef production and include interactive learning options about the beef life cycle and the role of beef in a healthy and sustainable diet. Checkoff-funded curriculum like these create greater beef literacy that can lead to more in-depth investigations and activities.
This checkoff-funded program is one part of KBC's greater nutrition outreach program that seeks to disseminate science-based information to consumers showing how beef fits within a healthy and active lifestyle. KBC routinely interacts with leading dietitians and health influencers through seminars like Nutrition Adventure and the annual dietetic intern media training workshops that focus on educating health influencers using peer-reviewed beef research.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Market Snapshot
Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.