Nearly 900 Angus juniors and their families recently traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, to compete in the 2019 National Junior Angus Show at the Kentucky Expo Center.
National Junior Angus Association members gathered with the mindset “Win, Place & Showing for the Purple” as they exhibited 1,194 entries during the weeklong event that included more than a dozen educational contests in addition to the cattle show.
Scott Bush, Britton, South Dakota, judged the 746 owned heifers; Andy Higgins, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, assisted in judging the owned heifers; John McCurry, Burrton, Kansas, judged the 282 bred-and-owned heifers, 40 cow-calf pairs, and 52 bred-and-owned bulls; Shane Werk, Manhattan, Kansas, assisted in judging the bred-and-owned heifers, bred-and-owned bulls, and cow-calf pairs; and Bob May, Mineral Point, Wisconsin, judged the 74 steers.
Miles Stagemeyer, Page, Nebraska, led the reserve grand champion owned female. Nords Lucy 8022 is a February 2018 daughter of Colburn Primo 5153 and first won junior champion—division 6.
Cale Jensen, Plainfield, Iowa, led the reserve grand champion bred-and-owned bull. Jensen The Wall 809 is a January 2018 son of SCC First-N-Goal GAF 114 and was first named reserve junior champion.
Nicole Stevenson, Joliet, Montana, led the reserve grand champion owned cow-calf pair. BCC Everelda Entense 176E is a March 2017 daughter of Colburn Primo 5153 with a February 2019 son of Basin Payweight Plus 6048 at side. The pair first won reserve champion two-year-old pair.
Jayce Dickerson, Paradise, Kansas, captured reserve grand champion bred-and-owned cow-calf pair with Bar S Pride 7617. The March 2017 daughter of Silveiras Style 9303 had a March 2019 son of BC Alpha c 1327. They first won reserve champion two-year-old pair.
Dawson Johnson, Pipestone, Minnesota, earned grand champion steer honors with Chestnut Conversation 708. He is the February 2018 son of SAC Conversation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.