Amberley Snyder, a champion cowgirl athlete who overcame tragedy to become an author, filmmaker, songwriter and guest on the television series “Yellowstone,” will help raise money for the relief effort of the Kansas’ Four County Fire.
Snyder will be part of a two-day event in Abilene, Kansas, Feb. 28 and March 1, at the Abilene High School.
The windstorm and wildfire damaged more than 166,000 acres in Russell, Ellis, Osborne and Rooks counties on Dec. 15.
After a car accident paralyzed Snyder from the waist down in January 2010 as she was heading to the Denver Stock Show and Rodeo. She was determined to get back to competitive rodeo. Four months after the accident she was back on her horse. She later secured a spot in the top five for the Rocky Mountain Pro Rodeo Association and earn her Women’s Professional Rodeo Association card in 2016. Her courage, determination and faith is an inspiration as she shares her story from hospital room, to horseback to movie screen. In 2019, Netflix released the film “Walk Ride Rodeo” about her life and in 2020 she published her first book “Amberley Snyder’s Walk Rodeo Rodeo.”
A meet and greet and silent auction starts at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 with speakers to follow, including Snyder and Stephanie Stielow-Dickerson of the Bar S Ranch who will share her personal story of the devastating wildfire that took the homes, outbuildings, livestock and pets from their fourth generation farm.
All proceeds from the event go to the fire relief efforts. Tickets are $5 with children under age 7 free. Childcare is available in the high school ag building. An event for are FFA members is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 1 also at Abilene High School.
