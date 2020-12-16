The National Cattlemen's Beef Association recognized U.S. Sen. and Chairman of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee Pat Roberts, R-KS, with the Capitol Hill Top Hand Award in honor of his long career fighting for cattle producers and rural communities in our nation's capital.
"Chairman Roberts is a pillar of the cattle industry and there is no one more deserving of this award. Throughout a career spanning decades, he has always been committed to helping cattle producers in every way he can," said NCBA President Marty Smith. "It is my honor to give Chairman Roberts the first Top Hand award and I personally thank him for all that he has done for every U.S. cattle producer."
The Capitol Hill Top Hand Award, in its inaugural year, is given to one elected official annually, who goes above and beyond the call of duty to represent cattle producers nationwide.
