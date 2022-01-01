For the first time in its 116-year history, the legendary National Western Stock Show, Denver, Colorado, will have an official presenting partner. Colorado-based health care leader Centura Health will present the iconic National Western Stock Show under a three-year agreement.
Centura Health’s vision—every community, every neighborhood and every individual—whole and healthy—will be featured throughout the best 16 days in January and year-round. Stock Show and Centura Health will align through co-branded community programming to address food insecurity challenges throughout Colorado and western Kansas.
“We are thrilled to announce this expanded relationship with Centura Health. Centura has been a longstanding sponsor of the Stock Show,” says Paul Andrews, president and CEO of the National Western Stock Show. “This partnership will amplify our agriculture and food production connection as we work to support and improve overall human health.”
“Centura Health is proud to bring our 140-year legacy together with that of the National Western Stock Show as the presenting sponsor for the next three years and beyond,” said Peter D. Banko, president and CEO, Centura Health. “Together, we will honor our state’s western heritage and traditions and celebrate generations of farmers and ranchers, whose hard work feeds all of us and has revolutionized our daily lives.”
Several key pieces to the presenting partnership will include a Hunger Action Rodeo in January and Hunger Action Month each September. Both programs are designed to bring awareness and solutions to those experiencing hunger every day. The Centura Health Homegrown Spotlight will showcase livestock and crops local to Colorado and western Kansas. This co-branded initiative will create vital connections with neighborhoods and communities to drive change for underserved areas and impact food accessibility to improve health and promote whole-person care.
Centura Health will continue to provide first aid and full medical support to the attendees and contestants of the NWSS, as they have for the past 14 years.
Tickets to the 2022 National Western Stock Show are on sale now. More information is available at nationalwestern.com.
