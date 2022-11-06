Angus-B Kugler-Summer.jpg

By Benjamin Kugler, Elwood, Nebraska.

Make plans to attend the Central Kansas Beef Summit on Nov. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be highlighted by a Weather Summary & Outlook by Chip Redmond, Kansas Mesonet; a presentation on Managing Pastureland and Grassland through Drought by Doug Spencer, NRCS; and a Market Outlook and Update from K-State specialist Glynn Tonsor.

In addition to the speakers, the program will offer breakout sessions where attendees can pick and choose which topics apply to them. This year’s topics will be an Introduction of the Office of Farm and Ranch Transition by Ashlee Westerhold, KSU, Livestock Risk Protection & Pasture, Rangeland, and Forage policy by Jennifer Ifft, KSU, and Blue Green Algae by Jow Gerken, KSU.

