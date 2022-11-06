Make plans to attend the Central Kansas Beef Summit on Nov. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be highlighted by a Weather Summary & Outlook by Chip Redmond, Kansas Mesonet; a presentation on Managing Pastureland and Grassland through Drought by Doug Spencer, NRCS; and a Market Outlook and Update from K-State specialist Glynn Tonsor.
In addition to the speakers, the program will offer breakout sessions where attendees can pick and choose which topics apply to them. This year’s topics will be an Introduction of the Office of Farm and Ranch Transition by Ashlee Westerhold, KSU, Livestock Risk Protection & Pasture, Rangeland, and Forage policy by Jennifer Ifft, KSU, and Blue Green Algae by Jow Gerken, KSU.
We will end the program with our Crisis Management panel. Hear from livestock producers impacted by 2021 fires, industry representatives, and media personnel speak on topics relating to crisis management, emergency preparedness, and utilizing your resources in times of need.
The field day, held at the Saline Co Livestock & Expo Center 4-H Building in Salina, will be a collaboration among numerous K-State Research and Extension districts and will give producers a better chance to not only hear from industry leaders but also take part in conversation with one another.
RSVP today to make sure you get a plate of delicious lunch. The cost to attend is $10 if you register by Nov. 22, and late registration is $15. Please bring your money with you and pay at the door on the day of the event.
This event has been generously sponsored by several agribusinesses in collaboration with K-State Research and Extension Districts, Central KS, Cottonwood, Midway, River Valley, Phillips/Rooks, and Post Rock.
Please direct any questions to Kaitlyn Hildebrand at 785-243-8185.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.