Plan now to attend the Oklahoma County Conservation District’s Cedar Control and Grasses event scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. July 25 at 3-R Farms in Edmond.
Those attending will have the opportunity to learn about: Native plant identification; how plants work together; beneficial plants for livestock; beneficial plants for pollinators, and will get to watch a cedar clipper demonstration.
Plus, bring your own plant for ID and include the root. Also, please bring a lawn chair. Water will be provided.
3-R Farms is located three-quarters of a mile east of the intersection of North Hiwassee Road and East 164th St./East 15th St., Edmond, OK, 73049.
Partners for the event include, the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, the United States Department of Agriculture and the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by July 22, by calling 405-415-4602 or emailing oklahomaccd@conservation.ok.gov.
