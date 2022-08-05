index.png

The Colorado State Veterinarian’s office has confirmed a case of anthrax in a beef cattle herd in Sedgwick County. The case was confirmed at the CSU Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory on July 23 after the producer had seven acute deaths in the herd. A second positive case in a nearby beef herd was confirmed positive on July 26.

These are the first confirmed cases of anthrax in cattle in Colorado since 2012. Anthrax can occur naturally in Colorado’s soil. Bacterial spores can lie dormant in the ground for decades and can emerge in greater concentrations after rainstorms, flooding, or excavation.

