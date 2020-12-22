An upcoming National Cattlemen's Beef Association webinar will focus on "What to Expect from the 117th Congress and the Biden Administration." The webinar will be Jan. 14, 2021, at 6 p.m. Central.
Register at https://www.ncba.org/cattlemenswebinarseries.aspx.
This session will explore the incoming Joe Biden administration, the 117th Congress and how it all relates to cattle producers. NCBA’s Washington, D.C., team will cover expected cabinet secretaries, potential legislation, use of the Congressional Review and more.
Go here to see recordings of previous Cattlemen's Webinars.
