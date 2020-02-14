The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association is currently seeking applicants for the Cattlemen’s Leadership Academy program.
“The CLA program develops OCA members, between the ages of 25 and 40, through industry exposure, education and association communication,” said Mike Weeks, OCA president.
CLA consists of a series of four seminars totaling 10 days over the course of one year. The seminars are designed to expose participants to leaders from all segments of the industry and opportunities to further explore our business, gain essential information, cultivate leadership skills and network with fellow OCA members.
“This program helps identify and develop young cattlemen willing to take a leadership role and carry out the OCA’s vision - Leadership that serves, strengthens and advocates for the Oklahoma cattle industry,” Weeks said.
20 Applicants will be chosen to be part of CLA, class 28. OCA membership is required at the time of application. Additional applicant requirements, session dates and the electronic application can be found at www.okcattlemen.org. The application deadline is May 1.
“The popularity of the program increases each year,” said Weeks. “Our CLA program is highly respected across the nation. Several states are modeling their young leader programs after OCA’s CLA. If you want to be more involved in the OCA, stay up on current industry issues and take a leadership role in charting the course for a successful Oklahoma beef industry in the years ahead; I encourage you to apply today.”
The CLA program is completely funded by several generous sponsors including: ADM Nutrition, Merck Animal Health, Oklahoma Ag Credit, Farm Credit of Western Oklahoma, Multimin USA, Livestock Nutrition Center, The Noble Institute, Farm Data Services, Reproduction Enterprises Inc., Langston’s Western Wear, KIS Futures, Frontier Trading, Stuart Farm and Ranch, National Livestock and BancCentral NA.
