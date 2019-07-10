The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association’s 67th Annual Convention and Trade Show is scheduled for July 19 and 20. A key element of OCA Convention is the Cattlemen’s Educational Series, including four diverse educational sessions on timely topics. The Series is sponsored by the National Corn Growers Association.
The session topics will include Cattle Market Outlook by Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension economist; Fake meat by Danielle Beck, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association senior director of government affairs; Animal behavior by Janeen Salak-Johnson, Temple Grandin Professorship at OSU Department of Animal & Food Sciences; and CattleMax database/record keeping by Terrell Miller, founder of CattleMax Software.
Additional sponsors for the Cattlemen’s Educational Series Sessions include: Hargrove Insurance, Xcel Feedyard, Grandin Livestock Handling Systems, Inc., and CattleMax.
In addition to a large, in-door trade show, the convention will also include discussion around OCA policy and an OCA General Business meeting. The final event of convention is the awards banquet where outstanding cattlemen and their accomplishments will be recognized and celebrated.
OCA Convention registration is now open. To register, visit okcattlemen.org/oca-annual-convention-and-trade-show. Trade Show booths are still available. If you are interested in participating as a trade show exhibitor call Taylor at 405-235-4391.
The OCA is the trusted voice of the Oklahoma Cattle Industry. OCA is the only voice that speaks solely for the cattlemen of Oklahoma and represents beef producers in all 77 counties across the state. The OCA officers, board of directors and membership encourages you to join us in our advocacy efforts to ensure less government intervention, lower taxes and a better bottom line. For more information about OCA membership, the theft reward program or activities call 405-235-4391 or visit www.okcattlemen.org.
