CattleFax is conducting its annual Cow-Calf Survey, sponsored by Crystalyx. Information requested in the survey provides participants and the rest of the industry with valuable data regarding industry benchmarks and trends.
The survey takes 20 to 30 minutes to complete and can be accessed at www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5384347/CC-Survey-2019. The survey will be open until Feb. 21. All individual results will be confidential and remain anonymous.
Those choosing to participate in the survey will receive a results summary packet containing information that can help managers and owners evaluate their own operations. Items such as cow-calf profitability, tendencies of high- and low-return producers, regional data and other valuable material will be included. To receive the full results and be entered in a drawing to win a $700 CattleFax voucher, a valid email address must be submitted.
For more information, contact Tanner Aherin at 800-825-7525 or taherin@cattlefax.com.
