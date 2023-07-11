Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
Cattle U 2023 took place on July 11 in Manhattan, Kansas—the first year at that location with around 200 in attendance.
The event kicked off with a beef industry panel that included Kendra Rock, DVM, Reiss Bruning, Phillip Lancaster and Lynn Langvardt. The panelists discussed everything from input prices to genetics to nutrition during the panel and attendees asked their own questions at the end of the session.
The program moved on to Jason Warner, Extension cow-calf specialist at Kansas State University, who spoke about cow-calf nutrition after drought. Next, Troy and Bryan Leith, owners of Midwest Meats, gave a presentation on their family meat locker in Abilene, Kansas, and how they have developed a mobile meat processing trailer.
Matt Perrier, a Kansas rancher and podcast host of Practically Ranching, gave the keynote speech on addressing antagonism in agriculture without being an antagonist. Kevin Cain, DVM, and director of technical services at Multimin, gave a session on supplementing cattle for success.
Finally, Scott Brown, livestock economist at the University of Missouri discussed rebuilding the cowherd and opportunities for record cattle prices.
Watch for editorial coverage of Cattle U in the coming weeks and months.
