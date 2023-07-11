IMG_7853.JPG

The cattle industry panel kicked off Cattle U 2023. (Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)

Cattle U 2023 took place on July 11 in Manhattan, Kansas—the first year at that location with around 200 in attendance.

The event kicked off with a beef industry panel that included Kendra Rock, DVM, Reiss Bruning, Phillip Lancaster and Lynn Langvardt. The panelists discussed everything from input prices to genetics to nutrition during the panel and attendees asked their own questions at the end of the session.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.