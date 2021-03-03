High Plains Journal is thrilled to return to live, in-person events with its two-day Cattle U & Trade Show, July 29 and 30 at the United Wireless Arena, Dodge City, Kansas. It will be the first time HPJ will return to hosting in-person events since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
The two-day program will feature keynote speakers each day, breakout sessions, a trade show, and a special social event planned exclusively for Cattle U attendees. Sessions will provide practical information for the cow-calf, stocker and feeder cattleman on topics such as: animal health, genetics, marketing, nutrition, reproduction, forage and range management, finance and more.
Attendee registration will open March 15 at www.cattleu.net. An Early Bird Discount rate of $50 is good March 15 to 29. Regular registration price starting March 30 will be $100 per person.
Cattle U Trade Show space is currently available but filling up quickly. To make sure you and your company are visible at this in-person event for the High Plains cattleman, contact Jason Koenig, sales manager and account executive, at 314-873-3125, or at jkoenig@hpj.com. For more event information or to submit a speaker or topic for consideration for the 2021 Cattle U and Trade Show, visit www.cattleu.net.
To ensure the safety of our guests and exhibitors, High Plains Journal will be complying with all local and state pandemic precautions. For more information, visit www.cattleu.net.
