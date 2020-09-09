Cattle U continues at 9 a.m. today. The free virtual Cattle U will feature a series of live sessions presented over Zoom during the week of Sept. 8 to 11. The sessions will also be recorded and posted at www.cattleu.net for registered attendees to view at their convenience. Free registration is still open!
Register at https://cattleu.net.
The schedule for Sept. 9 is as follows:
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Ty Lawrence, of West Texas A&M University, will present “Beef grading 101” and Dustin Aherin will share his research into “Cow size and profitability in your herd.”
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Dustin Aherin will share about beef markets on the macro perspective, and Dr. Tera Rooney Barnhardt will present safe cattle handling and safety tips for labor.
- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., HPJ’s own Livestock Marketing Representatives Nick Wells and Jeff Nemecek will host the popular marketing panel with a slate of auctioneers, and Oklahoma State University’s Derrell Peel will provide his outlook for cattle and beef markets for the fall and winter 2020 and 2021.
See the schedule for Thursday and Friday at https://cattleu.net/schedule.
