Virtual Cattle U registration is free and remains open at www.cattleu.net. All registered attendees will receive a free eight-week trial subscription to High Plains Journal and access to Cattle U virtual content online. They may sign up for monthly beef cattle news updates through the HPJ Direct newsletter.
The schedule for Sept. 10 and 11 will be:
9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Rebecca Kern, Ward Laboratories, Inc., will share her presentation, “Representative forage sampling and utilizing NIRS analysis of forages,” and Dale Strickler will share how cattlemen can “Maximize pasture production and profit.”
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Roger McEowen, Washburn University professor and expert on agricultural law, will share how families can transition their ranching operations to the next generation, and Logan Hoffman of Colorado State University will present “Record keeping and accounting for better ranch management.”
Sept. 11
9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Jack Oattes, BioZyme Nutrition, will present “Is premium nutrition really worth it?” and Kansas State’s Sandy Johnson will share information on using timing AI and ET with sexed semen.
12 to 2 p.m., Mark Gardiner, Gardiner Angus Ranch, will present “Genomic applications for beef producers.” Rick Pfortmiller, NEOGEN will present “Genomics: The new frontier in the beef business.” And, wrapping up our Cattle U sessions will be renowned cattleman Dave Nichols, Nichols Farms, with a message of inspiration, “How do we go forward and make the best better?”
