Showcase your brand, display your latest products and technology to new prospects, and reconnect with cattlemen at Cattle U 2022, Aug. 4 to 5 in Dodge City, Kansas.
Booth sales are now open. Exhibiting at Cattle U means access to leading cow-calf producers, stockers and feeders in the High Plains. Are you ready to grow your business? To reserve your booth or sponsorship, contact Jason Koenig at jkoenig@hpj.com.
For more information, visit https://cattleu.net.
The Call for Education is available at https://cattleu.net/call-for-education/.
