Cattlemen and women from across the High Plains gathered Aug. 4 and 5 for High Plains Journal’s Cattle U & Trade Show in Dodge City, Kansas, and two producers received Cattle U awards at the event. Nominees are submitted through www.cattleu.net and selected by the Cattle U event committee.

The Cattlewoman of the Year award recipient was Marcella Warner Holman. Holman a fourth-generation rancher who operates Black Diamond Angus Ranch in Ford County, Kansas. Holman is pictured with her family. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

The Cattlewoman of the Year award was sponsored by HPJ and the 2022 recipient was Marcella Warner Holman. Holman is a fourth-generation rancher and operates Black Diamond Angus Ranch in Ford County, Kansas, with her husband, John Holman and their sons, Ethan and Eli. Her primary focus is raising Angus cattle descended from her great-grandfather’s herd who homesteaded the ranch in 1884. She was named Agriculture Department Head at Dodge City Community College, an associate professor and also worked for U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service before coming back to the ranch full time following her father’s passing in 2009. Her focus is producing high quality beef from Angus cows adapted to her specific ranch environment.

The Cattleman of the Year award recipient was Tom Jones, managing member of Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, Kansas. The award was sponsored by Cropland by Winfield United. Pictured are HPJ publisher Zac Stuckey, Jones and Jeff Jackson, alfalfa and forage specialist and national forage sorghum product manager at Croplan. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

