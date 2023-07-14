IMG_6448.jpeg

Pictured from left to right: Neil Woods, with International Stock Food, sponsor of the Cattleman of the Year award; Cattleman of the Year Shayne Wiese (Chance Wiese not present), Wiese & Sons: Good Doin' Bulls; Cattlewoman of the Year Dr. Tera Barnhardt, DVM and Tom Schad, commercial communications director with Merck Animal Health, sponsor of the Cattlewoman of the Year award. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

Cattle U’s Cattlewoman and Cattleman of the Year awards were presented at High Plains Journal’s event on July 11 in Manhattan, Kansas. Candidates were nominated by their peers and winners are selected by HPJ staff.

This year’s Cattlewoman of the Year award, sponsored by Merck, was presented to Dr. Tera Barnhardt, DVM, of Satanta, Kansas. Barnhardt grew up on her family's farm in southwest Kansas and wanted to become a veterinarian since she was young. Barnhardt earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Kansas State University in 2014. Upon graduation, Barnhardt worked in a mixed animal practice in Johnson, Kansas, where she currently resides. She has served as the health and welfare coordinator for a large feedlot and calf ranch and in more recent years has transitioned her work to include consulting for large feedyards and dairies in Kansas and Colorado. Barnhardt and her husband, Sheldon, own a residential construction business and an upland game hunting service and have three young children—Archie, Jolee and Chase.

Professional HeadShot (3).jpeg

Cattlewoman of the Year recipient, Dr. Tera Barnhardt, DVM. (Courtesy photo.)
IMG_0562.jpeg

Chance and Shayne Wiese shared the Cattleman of the Year award. (Courtesy Photo.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.