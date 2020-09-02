High Plains Journal recently announced the final schedule of sessions for its free virtual Cattle U, to be hosted online Sept. 8 to 11.
It was decided in July to transition the publication’s signature Cattle U & Trade Show to a virtual format in light of ongoing accommodations for the current global pandemic. With that change in format, the decision was also made to make the educational sessions free to all registered attendees.
“By transitioning to a virtual learning environment, High Plains Journal hopes to broaden the audience for these educational opportunities,” said Associate Publisher Zachary Stuckey. “Providing free virtual learning opportunities like Cattle U also allows more members of farm families and their employees to attend and learn, further expanding the Journal’s educational goals.”
The new virtual Cattle U will feature presentations over a series of live sessions presented over Zoom during the week of Sept. 8 to 11. The sessions will also be recorded and posted on the www.cattleu.net website for registered attendees to view at their convenience.
The schedule is as follows:
Sept. 8
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Dr. Miles Theurer presents information on mid-feeding morbidity and death loss of cattle on feed, as well as on the role stocker cattlemen play in the beef chain.
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Danette Amstein, principle of Midan Marketing, will speak on consumer research results from the pandemic and Brian Bertelsen, U.S. Premium Beef, will talk about adding value to the cattle you produce.
- 6 p.m to 8 p.m., Brandi Buzzard, 2019 NCBA Advocate of the Year and blogger, sharing her keynote address, “Battles are won in the general’s tent” as well as her breakout topic “Sustainable beef and advocacy: Hard work worth doing.”
Sept. 9
9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Ty Lawrence, of West Texas A&M University, will present “Beef grading 101” and Dustin Aherin will share his research into “Cow size and profitability in your herd.”
12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Dustin Aherin will share about beef markets on the macro perspective, and Dr. Tera Rooney Barnhardt will present safe cattle handling and safety tips for labor.
6 p.m. to 8 p.m., HPJ’s own Livestock Marketing Representatives Nick Wells and Jeff Nemecek will host the popular marketing panel with a slate of auctioneers, and Oklahoma State University’s Derrell Peel will provide his outlook for cattle and beef markets for the fall and winter 2020 and 2021.
Sept. 10
9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Rebecca Kern, Ward Laboratories, Inc., will share her presentation, “Representative forage sampling and utilizing NIRS analysis of forages,” and Dale Strickler will share how cattlemen can “Maximize pasture production and profit.”
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Roger McEowen, Washburn University professor and expert on agricultural law, will share how families can transition their ranching operations to the next generation, and Logan Hoffman of Colorado State University will present “Record keeping and accounting for better ranch management.”
Sept. 11
9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Jack Oattes, BioZyme Nutrition, will present “Is premium nutrition really worth it?” and Kansas State’s Sandy Johnson will share information on using timing AI and ET with sexed semen.
12 to 2 p.m., Mark Gardiner, Gardiner Angus Ranch, will present “Genomic applications for beef producers.” Rick Pfortmiller, NEOGEN will present “Genomics: The new frontier in the beef business.” And, wrapping up our Cattle U sessions will be renowned cattleman Dave Nichols, Nichols Farms, with a message of inspiration, “How do we go forward and make the best better?”
Because of the change in format, the Virtual Cattle U registration will now be free and open to those who register in advance at www.cattleu.net. All registered attendees will receive access to Cattle U virtual content online and may sign up for monthly beef cattle news updates through the HPJ Direct newsletter.
