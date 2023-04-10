IMG_3523.jpeg

Cattle U includes education sessions, a producer panel, a keynote speaker and opportunities to network with experts and other producers. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

High Plains Journal’s Cattle U, previously held in Dodge City, Kansas, will be relocated in Manhattan, Kansas, for its fifth year. This free, educational event will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn on July 11 and will include a full day of educational sessions, a panel discussion and a lunch keynote speaker.

Cattle U will begin with an industry panel that will include a diverse line-up of panelists from across the cattle production sector. Next, Jason Warner, Extension cow-calf specialist at Kansas State University, will present a cow-calf nutrition and management after drought session. After long periods of dry conditions, this presentation will highlight key management considerations applicable to current conditions for cow-calf operations recovering from drought.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.