IMG_7874.jpeg

Matt Perrier delivers the keynote address during lunch at Cattle U. (Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)

Cattle U 2023 is in the books after its first year in a new location—Manhattan, Kansas—with a new free, one-day format. Nearly 200 people gathered for the event, which included a complimentary breakfast, sponsored by Vitalix and lunch sponsored by Elanco.

Several speakers rounded out the educational agenda, including Jason Warner with Kansas State University; Troy and Bryan Leith with Midwest Meats in Abilene, Kansas; Dr. Kevin Cain, DVM, with Multimin; Scott Brown with the University of Missouri and a diverse line-up of panelists in the opening beef industry panel. Cattle U awards were presented. Tera Barnhardt received the Cattlewoman of the Year award and Shayne and Chance Wiese were awarded the Cattleman of the Year award.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.