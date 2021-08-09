Jay Lee Parker, 44, was found guilty of two counts of theft of leased or rented property valued at $25,000 or more July 27. He was convicted of selling 83 head of cattle from a victim who resides in Texas at auction markets in Wister, Oklahoma, and Waldron, Arkansas. Parker was sentenced to serve 12 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, who investigated the case with Arkansas Department of Agriculture Chief Special Agent Billy Black and Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers Kenny Wadsworth and John Cummings, said Parker entered into a one-year agreement in November 2017 to care for 433 heavy-bred cattle.
The cattle belong to a Texas family who lost their cattle lease and were seeking adequate pasture to winter the cattle. Approximately one year later, the victim discovered many cattle were missing. A joint investigation between the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture revealed Parker sold 54 head of cattle at the Leflore County Livestock Auction for $29,531.09 and sold 29 head of cattle at the Waldron Sale Barn for $14,287.90 that belonged to the victims.
Perrier is grateful for the collaboration on this case, that spanned states and agencies.
“This case really highlights the extensive network Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Special Rangers have access to,” he said, “and how we can work together for our common goal—protecting cattle raisers impacted by these crimes.”
