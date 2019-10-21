Strategies designed to help cattle producers reduce risk exposure to achieve a profitable outcome in uncertain times will be the focus of a workshop hosted by Nebraska Extension on Nov. 6 at Sidney.
The workshop will from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mountain time at the Buffalo Point Restaurant, 638 Cabela Drive in Sidney. Topics will include marketing tools available to protect against unfavorable price declines, programs for protecting against weather related forage losses, and current issues facing the cattle industry.
A meal will be provided. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required by Nov. 4 to ensure an accurate meal count. To pre-register or for more information, call Aaron Berger at 308-235-3122. Or register online at http://go.unl.edu/cattlerisk.
Marketing tools discussed at the workshop will include futures and options, as well as Livestock Risk Protection Insurance. Discussion of programs to guard against weather-related losses for grazing land and annual forages will include Pasture, Range, and Forage Insurance, Annual Forage Insurance, and FSA disaster programs. The agenda also will include current issues and opportunities facing the cattle industry.
Funding is provided in partnership by USDA, Risk Management Agency (award No. RM18RMEPP522C044).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.