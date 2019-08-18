The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association will host a CattleFax Market Outlook Aug. 29 at the Harris Event Center in Belton, Texas. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will include a complimentary beef dinner.
The event is free and open to the public. All members of the press are also invited to attend.
TSCRA is proud to host the CattleFax Market Outlook, which will give area producers access to insights from a global leader in beef industry research, analysis and information. The program will feature an update from CattleFax CEO, Randy Blach. His presentation will address several key factors that cow/calf producers should consider this fall, including calf prices, a calf and cow price outlook and recent demand trends.
Please RSVP to 800-242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.
The Harris Event Center is at 401 N. Alexander Street, Belton.
The CattleFax Market Outlook is sponsored by Zoetis and Capital Farm Credit.
