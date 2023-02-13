Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is accepting applications for summer 2023 internship programs.
TSCRA internship programs offer one-of-a-kind opportunities for students to network with stakeholders throughout the beef industry and gain valuable experience while working alongside TSCRA staff and leadership. All experiences are paid and offer hands-on opportunities to play an active role in association happenings.
