Hundreds of cattlemen and women attended the 29th annual Cattlemen’s College in Houston, Texas, Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, which was held before the Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show. Cattlemen’s College, sponsored by Zoetis, is one of the cattle industry’s premier educational events and brings stimulating sessions that can help generate better returns for operations.
The first day of Cattlemen’s College included four workshops featuring hot topics such as global cattle industry trends, communicating continuous improvement, risk management resources and the beef x dairy trend. Live cattle sessions also explored balancing genetics and phenotype, and emerging genetic predictors of phenotype that can help producers achieve their breeding objectives.
The second day featured 15 sessions and five educational tracks for producers to choose from including protecting your bottom line, improving efficiency and herd health, practical nutrition management, trending now and sustainability applied. The event concluded with lunch and a panel discussion featuring Jason Osterstock, vice president of Precision Animal Health at Zoetis and Jamie Kovicak, loaders commercial manager at Caterpillar. Panelists discussed the greatest threats facing the cattle industry, and how incorporating cutting-edge technologies provided by innovative companies can be the real solution for producers in the future.
“The content for Cattlemen’s College is driven by producers,” said Josh White, executive director of producer education & sustainability with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. “We work with producers throughout the year to identify important topics and industry leaders, creating a world-class education experience.”
On demand videos from Cattlemen’s College will be available online for registered attendees and for a fee to non-attendees following the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show at https://convention.ncba.org/events-meetings/cattlemens-college.
