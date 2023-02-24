IMG_6055 2.jpg

Derrell Peel, OSU cooperative Extension livestock marketing specialist spoke recently at the Central Oklahoma Cattle Conference in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)

With the effects of a multi-year drought and lingering consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, cattle markets are faced with a shrunken herd, high feed prices and low beef production in the future. Oklahoma Cooperative Extension livestock marketing specialist Derrell Peel said producers should expect years of rebuilding to return the industry to its pre-pandemic state.

Peel spoke about the 2023 market outlook and beyond at the Central Oklahoma Cattle Conference held in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Feb. 10. The top 10 list of states with the most cattle has not changed in rankings, Texas is still No. 1; however, the overall number of cattle has dropped sharply. Peel said Oklahoma, which is currently No. 5 on the list, lost 11% of its cattle last year—more cattle than any other state on a year-over-year basis.

IMG_5185 (1).jpg

(Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)

