The 13th annual Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame banquet will be held Jan. 31 in conjunction with the Cattle Industry Convention in Houston. The event will honor the newest inductees into the Hall of Fame.
Inductees for 2022 will be Tom Jones with Hy-Plains Feedyard LLC near Montezuma, Kansas, and Norman Timmerman with N.A. Timmerman Inc., which operates feedyards in Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado. William J. Pullen with Bill’s Volume Sales will receive the Industry Leadership Award. Dave Mestl with N.A. Timmerman will be presented the Arturo Armendariz Distinguished Service Award.
The Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame was established in 2009. It annually honors leaders who have made lasting contributions to the cattle feeding industry.
Tickets for the 2022 Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame banquet can be purchased as part of the registration package for the Cattle Industry Convention. All proceeds from ticket sales and corporate sponsorships will benefit future initiatives for the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame.
If you have not already done so, you can register for the banquet and the Cattle Industry Convention at https://convention.ncba.org.
