The Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame has announced the 2023 inductees and award winners who will be recognized at the organization’s 14th annual banquet on Jan. 31, in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Established in 2009, the Hall of Fame recognizes and honors exceptional visionary men and women who have made lasting contributions to the cattle feeding industry. The newest inductees are:
● Jerry Adams, who manages a family cattle feeding operation with over 125,000 head based in Broken Bow, Nebraska, is known for his technology, innovation and data-driven model in cattle production. In addition, Adams has a backgrounding network up to 100,000 head in over 85 locations. He is being recognized for his deep commitment, passion, hard work and for making impactful strides in the cattle feeding industry for over 50 years.
● Ed Barrett of Barrett & Crofoot Feedyard in Hereford, Texas, was in the cattle feeding industry full time for over 60 years. Owning three yards with a total capacity of about 135,000 head, Barrett devoted his life to the cattle industry with continuous resilience. He ensured his passion and dedication for this industry would be remembered beyond his passing, as he has left a lasting legacy on his family business.
● Dee Likes of Larkspur, Colorado, is the recipient of the Industry Leadership Award. He is well known for his work with the Kansas Livestock Association, positioning it as one of the most respected lobbying organizations in Kansas. Likes has given much dedication and leadership to the Kansas beef industry throughout his 30-year career as CEO of KLA.
● Terry Wegner of Wolbach, Nebraska, was named an Arturo Armendariz Distinguished Service Award winner. He served more than 45 years in the cattle industry, while devoting countless hours to working with dairy cattle. Wegner brings a wealth of knowledge and loyalty to the cattle industry.
Recognition of these inductees and award winners will be held at the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame banquet and ceremony Jan. 31, 2023, in conjunction with the Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, Feb. 1 to 3, 2023, in New Orleans.
“These individuals have devoted their careers to staying true to our mission and improving production practices in the industry,” said Cliff Becker, senior vice president at Farm Journal and Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame board member. “We are proud to recognize those who have continuously made extraordinary, impactful strides within the cattle feeding industry.”
Tickets for the 2023 Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame banquet can be purchased as part of the Cattle Industry Convention registration and are currently available at convention.ncba.org. Event sponsorship and table sponsorships are also available. Founding sponsors of the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame include Merck Animal Health, Drovers magazine and Osborn Barr Paramore.
All proceeds from ticket sales and corporate sponsorships will benefit future initiatives for the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame. All funds from tickets purchased by cattle feeders will be donated in full to the Hall of Fame. Those interested in sponsorship opportunities may contact Tori Lock at 660-641-3369; Cliff Becker at 913-579-7675; or Chub Klein at 402-443-7337. Donations to the Hall of Fame may also be made at cattlefeeders.org.
