The Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame has announced the 2023 inductees and award winners who will be recognized at the organization’s 14th annual banquet on Jan. 31, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Established in 2009, the Hall of Fame recognizes and honors exceptional visionary men and women who have made lasting contributions to the cattle feeding industry. The newest inductees are:

Jerry Adams (B&B).JPG

Jerry Adams (Photo by Craig Chandler.)
Ed Barrett.png

Ed Barrett
Dee Likes.jpg

Dee Likes
Terry Wegner.jpg

Terry Wegner

