Superior Livestock, Hudson Oaks, Texas, is hitting the road for the 2021 Summer Auction schedule and gathering together with producers, representatives, buyers and industry partners to celebrate a year of hard work.
The first stop will be Superior's Corn Belt Classic, which has moved up the Missouri River to South Sioux City, Nebraska. In the best interest of integrity and momentum of the sale, this auction will now be a one-day sale on June 17.
The Tallgrass offering will return to familiar territory and again be hosted in Emporia, Kansas, in the Anderson Building at the Lyon County Fairgrounds on June 24. The Tallgrass offering has historically been an auction created for consignors to take advantage of the favorable market conditions created after the Corn Belt Classic, the consignment deadline for the Tallgrass offering is June 21.
Superior returns to Loveland, Colorado, July 5 to 9, for the Week In The Rockies auction. This offering will again be hosted at the Embassy Suites Loveland and the consignment deadline is June 18.
A trip out west to Winnemucca, Nevada, for the Video Royale offering Aug. 2 to 6. This will again be a five-day auction in Winnemucca at the Winnemucca Events Center. The consignment deadline for the Video Royale is July 16.
Aug. 16 to 20, Superior Livestock will be in Sheridan, Wyoming, for the Big Horn Classic auction. The host hotel for the auction will be the Holiday Inn Sheridan-Convention Center.
Consignment deadline for the Big Horn Classic is July 26. Winding down the summer auctions Superior Livestock will return to its Hudson Oaks, Texas, office for the Labor Day offering Sept. 8 to 9, with a consignment deadline of Aug. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.