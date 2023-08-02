Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
If you’ve ever reached into the knife drawer and gotten an unexpected poke from a sharp object that wasn’t stored properly, you know how easily it is to hurt yourself.
In much the same way, needles used to deliver animal products can also be a risk to humans if they are not handled properly, said the veterinary experts at the Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute on a recent Cattle Chat podcast.
“Removing the needle from the syringe is the most common point where someone could get an inadvertent needle stick,” said K-State veterinarian Brian Lubbers. “For that reason, we recommend that if the needle is attached to a small plastic syringe that both are put in a sharps container for medical waste.”
The sharps container is where veterinarians place used objects including needles, blades, glass tubes and anything else that can puncture a person’s skin, said K-State veterinarian Brad White.
“A true sharps container has a lid on the top and companies will pick them up or you can talk to your local veterinarian or local hospital to see how they handle medical waste,” White said.
Lubbers also offered that folks can use a thick plastic gallon jug to make a sharps container.
“Put a small amount of bleach in the container and then fill it about three-quarters full (with disposable products) before taking it to the place that handles medical waste disposal,” Lubbers said.
He said there are also products on the market that can be added to the jugs to harden the materials so there isn’t a puncture risk and then the jug can be disposed of as regular waste.
If you must handle the needle, Lubbers advises using a tool to pull it from the syringe and to avoid recapping the needle.
“If you are using a needle with a reusable syringe, then use a pair of pliers to make sure there is an instrument between you and the needle. Don’t recap the needles because that is when the sticks happen,” Lubbers said.
The other issue that beef producers and veterinarians deal with on occasion is managing unused, expired vaccine or antibiotic drug products.
“Reach out to the manufacturer and see if the company will allow you to return them for disposal and perhaps get a partial credit,” Lubbers said, “It is important not to dump them out, especially antibiotics, because of what can be released into the environment.”
He said if producers don’t know how to reach the manufacturer, it is best to start with their veterinarian for guidance.
If the product has been completely used, then Lubbers said it can be disposed of as regular waste.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.