53060061288_c5f06f0fb2_o.jpeg

Sharps container. (Photo courtesy of Kansas State University Research and Extension.)

If you’ve ever reached into the knife drawer and gotten an unexpected poke from a sharp object that wasn’t stored properly, you know how easily it is to hurt yourself.

In much the same way, needles used to deliver animal products can also be a risk to humans if they are not handled properly, said the veterinary experts at the Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute on a recent Cattle Chat podcast.

