52977181600_060fce387e_o.jpeg

Face flies can spread pinkeye and cause cattle’s eyes to be teary. (Photo courtesy of Kansas State University Research and Extension.)

Anyone who has ever had a scratch on their eye or had dust get under their eyelid can attest to how painful an eye condition can be. Like people, cattle can also experience irritants in their eyes and that can often lead to pinkeye, say the experts at Kansas State University’s Beef Cattle Institute on a recent Cattle Chat podcast.

“Pinkeye is an eye infection that often first starts with watery eyes and then progresses to a swollen eye and even a white spot in the eyeball,” said K-State veterinarian Dr. Bob Larson.

