52974852606_57956d4f1a_o.jpeg

Ringworm and warts are two conditions that keep kids from showing their cattle projects at the fair and should be checked for before leaving home. (Photo courtesy of Kansas State University Research and Extension.)

One of the highlights of the summer for many 4-Hers is taking their livestock projects to the county fair, but unexpected health challenges can keep those animals from being eligible to show, says Kansas State University veterinarian Dr. Bob Larson.

Speaking on a Beef Cattle Institute Cattle Chat podcast, Larson said: “Ringworm and warts are two of the most common conditions that would keep a calf from being able to go to the show.”

