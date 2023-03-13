Cattle producers are busy people and using a new app can help them as they put together their marketing plan.

Cattle app provides new conduit to market

John Redditt, who lives near Nashville, Tennessee, works with buyers and sellers with his FreshStockerCattle app. He provides them with the most up-to-date price and videos on a Friday. This information is shared through secure channels so that while competitors can see a transparent price it does not expose customers to unsolicited calls.

