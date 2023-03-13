Cattle app provides new conduit to market

Cattle producers are busy people and using a new app can help them as they put together their marketing plan.
John Redditt, who lives near Nashville, Tennessee, works with buyers and sellers with his FreshStockerCattle app. He provides them with the most up-to-date price and videos on a Friday. This information is shared through secure channels so that while competitors can see a transparent price it does not expose customers to unsolicited calls.
Redditt is able to buy cattle from auction barns, as an example, and in two to three days they are on to their next destination. He prides himself on keeping shrinkage to a minimum by providing an environment in which each calf is put on grass with mixed rations. His goal is that when the cattle arrive to their next destination there will be little, if any, weight discrepancy.
“I pride myself on transparency and doing the job I agreed to do,” he said, adding he has not received any complaints from customers about his business model.
According to the company’s website, “The purpose of the FreshStockerCattle app is to provide accurate, real-time prices for our customers in one simple location. After years of working the stocker calf industry, we saw the need to update how we do business.”
By expanding their base, customers who use the app can purchase cattle that meet most anyone’s needs.
“We’ve shipped to customers from Indiana to New Mexico, Georgia to North Dakota and most every state in-between.”
“Our No. 1 priority is to fill your order with cattle that meet your needs and establish a lasting relationship that brings value to all involved,” Redditt said.
Redditt has representatives who attend local auction barns throughout the High Plains region and those reps are knowledgeable about how markets work with a keen eye on nearly every animal that goes through the sale. That information is used to build a market for buyers.
Redditt and his team also recognize the uniqueness of each state’s market and he provides the individual touch.
“Anybody who feeds cattle—I can suit them,” Redditt said. “I can buy them what they need.”
